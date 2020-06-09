Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harry's life story with friends and family

Share Harry's life story with friends and family

Harry Adams Jr.

Harry Adams Jr., 68, of Ozark died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Ozark.

Graveside service was held Thursday at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by a sister, Norma Fontain.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store