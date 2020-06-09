Harry Adams Jr.
Harry Adams Jr., 68, of Ozark died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Ozark.
Graveside service was held Thursday at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by a sister, Norma Fontain.

