Helen Claybaugh
Helen Claybaugh, 83, of Barling passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Mulberry to the late Herman and Henrietta (House) Caster.
In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by a son, Russell Parrish, and many other loved ones and family.
Survivors include two daughters, Renee Warren and husband William G. of Van Buren and Libby Wagner of Fort Smith; a son, Randy Parrish and wife Nancy of Florida; two brothers, John and Mike Caster; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 9, 2020