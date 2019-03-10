|
Henry Robison
Henry Lee Robison Sr., 80, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was born Dec. 4, 1938, in Atwood, Okla., to Everett and Beulah (Abbott) Robison. He was a retired Pentecostal minister and a retired self-employed drywall finisher.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherry (Groves) Robison; a son, Henry Lee Robison Jr.; his parents; sisters, Mattie Roscoe and Josie Bingley; and brothers, Odell Robison and Homer Robison.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Dana Kyle and Shelia Robison of Van Buren; a son, John Robison of Hindsville; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Billy and Marty Clark, Matthew Robison, Robert Dale Robison, James Kyle and Jarrod Smith.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 11, 2019