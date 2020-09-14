Herbert Wages

Herbert Jackson Wages, 81, of Chester passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at a local hospital.

Herb retired in 2016 after pastoring Chester Freewill Baptist Church for almost 20 years. His desire for spreading the gospel of Christ led many to the Lord. He frequently referenced Isaiah 6:8: "Also I heard the voice of the Lord saying, whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, here am I: send me."

He also retired from Walmart, where he was the facilities manager for the fitness center in Bentonville. Herb's love for cars began at a young age. He was a mechanic for Neal's Alignment and then went on to own and operate Herb's Alignment. Through the years, he restored and tinkered with antique cars and was a reference for anyone who asked.

He was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and photography. He and his first wife Peg were master basketmakers and owned Wages Basketry. They took their baskets to some of the top craft shows, starting with the War Eagle Craft Fair, and over the years attended shows across the United States, winning several awards for the variety and workmanship.

In 2016, he married Ailene Lockard. Although they were only married for four short years, they shared a great love filled with joy and happiness.

Throughout the years, Herb had many adventures. He was a firefighter for the forestry service, a realtor, a fly fisherman and a bit of a jokester. He could fix anything and was a helper to anyone in need. He was a lifelong Gideon and supporter of the Teen Challenge. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a loving daddy, a doting papa, an uncle and a friend to everyone he met. While he held many roles, most everyone called him Brother Herb. He lived life to the fullest. His love of God came first and his love of man came second.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert "Jack" and Hazel (Shackelford) Wages and Ethel (Hicks) and Harry Doremus; his first wife, Peggy (Lehman) Wages; and a sister, Jeri Gann.

Survivors include his wife, Ailene of the home; a daughter, Cheryl (Wages) Hight and husband Bryan of Lawton, Okla.; two sisters, Patsy Glisson and husband Bo of Elkins and Peggy Glisson and husband Danny of Wesley; a brother, Gary Wages and wife Charlotte; two grandchildren, Will Hight and Madi Hight; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Vaught Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Pallbearers will be Will Hight, Sam Osman, Rick Shaffer, Tanner Shaffer, Trent Shaffer and Trey Shaffer.

Honorary pallbearers are the men of Chester Freewill Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch, P.O. Box 20, Morrow, AR 72749.



