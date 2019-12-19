Home

Hope Branch


1932 - 2019
Hope Branch Obituary
Hope Branch
Hope Callis Branch, age 87, a longtime resident of the Mountainburg and Fort Smith area passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born in Pauls Valley, Okla., in 1932, the seventh of eight children born to Benjamin Walter Callis and Frances Underwood Callis. She was the last surviving member of the family. Hope graduated from Arlington High School in 1949 and attended Waco Bible College. She was married to the late Thomas A. Branch and resided in Euless, Texas, for many years. During that time, Thomas and Hope began building their dream home in Mountainburg and eventually relocated there permanently in 1980.
Hope was the mother of Joe Branch of Texas (deceased), Bill Owen of Oklahoma and Julia Alkire of Texas. Hope was the grandmother of five, great-grandmother of six and great-great-grandmother of one. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. She had many friends in Mountainburg, two of them were especially close to her, Kay and Sue Myers, who gave her many happy days.
Hope was a talented artist, enjoyed playing the piano, an active member of Mountainburg Presbyterian Church and a church deacon. For many years, she participated in the local chapter of Eastern Star, where she was honored with the Apple Award.
Many years were added to her life as she was blessed to receive outstanding care from her caregivers, Tracy Goad and Glenda Rogers.
Hope was a loving person and loyal friend to all and inspired each of us to be better.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Her cremation remains will be placed at Conley Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
