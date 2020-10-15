Houston Peters
Houston Peters, 99, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Mountainburg to Sterling and Nancy Peters.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Riverside Furniture. He was a lifetime member of 81 Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris.
He is survived by two daughters, Jeanetta Loman and husband Larry and LaNelle Dollard and husband Curtis, both of Alma; five grandchildren, Lori Griffin and husband Steve of Van Buren, Daniel DeLaet and wife Brandy, Kyle Dollard and wife Amanda and Matthew Dollard and wife Alana, all of Alma, and Krista Cochran and husband Logan of Mulberry; and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way, Dustin, Logan, Dylan, Jesse, Lilie, Jacob, Sam, Danica, Megan, Emmarie, Brooklyn and Hadleigh.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Peters Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.