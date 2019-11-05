Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Staggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Staggs


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Staggs Obituary
Hubert Staggs
The Rev. Hubert Staggs, 85, of Mountainburg went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born May 3, 1934, in McNeil to the late Jake and Wilma Staggs. Hubert served in the U.S. Army and was a medic during the Korean War. Hubert retired from ministry after serving 51 years as a Freewill Baptist pastor to area churches. He attended Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church and was a member of Fine Springs Masonic Lodge in Alma.
In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Jimmy and Leonard; and a sister, Mary Lynn.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne of the home; two sons, Bryan Staggs and wife Rebecca of Ellijay, Ga., and Barry Staggs of Mountainburg; a sister, Ann Minica of Midland, Texas; a grandson, Jacob Staggs; and several cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Services will be led by the Revs. Jimmy Morrison, Richard Gilstrap and Justin Allen.
Pallbearers will be Eric Capp, Todd and Courtney Harris, Neil Hamlin, Milton Parker and Dennis Sneed.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Allen, Tony Allen, Marty Belcher, Stanley Beckham, Charles Christian, Bob Gilstrap, Tony Harris, Jack Hattabaugh, Glen Hopkins Jr., Rick Warnock, Nathan Whatley, area FWB ministers and deacons and friends at the Mountainburg Senior Center.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
The family would like to thank Crawford Healthcare for their kindness and care of their loved one.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -