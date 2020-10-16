1/1
Ima Taylor
1933 - 2020
Ima Jean Taylor, 87, of Alma drifted from this earthly life to her heavenly home Wednesday night, Oct. 14, 2020, after a two-week battle with COVID-19. She was met by Jesus and joined by her husband, Bobby Clinton Taylor, and many other relatives and friends who had gone on before her. She was born June 23, 1933, in Clayton, Okla., to Horace and Lola Belle Martin.
Ima spent most of her life in Alma. She had been confined to Alma Health and Rehabilitation for 17 years and was the only resident to be there that long. She was a positive thinker and an encourager of others. She could not walk without assistance, but can now walk again on streets of gold. She often spent her days reading her Bible and more recently working on embroidery cross stitch quilt blocks for her great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Alma, where she and Bobby were married in May 1952, shortly after graduating from Alma High School.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Martin.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Russell and husband Darrel of Little Rock; a son, Johnny Taylor and wife Pat of Alma; four grandchildren, Courtney, Hillary, Melissa and Kenneth; nine great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ryan, Kyle, Sadie, Sophie, Nathan, Danielle, Kyle and Christian; six great-great-grandchidren; two sisters, Ruby Ball and Rosa Clark; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Belt of Alma and Sharon Wilson of Van Buren; a brother-in-law, Jackie Taylor of Alma; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
