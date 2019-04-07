|
|
Jack Allen
Jack L. Allen, 87, of Van Buren passed away Monday, April 6, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Indianapolis to the late Charles and Blanche Allen. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and retired from the Navy after 19 years as a chief petty officer. His last tour took him to Nova Scotia, Canada, where he met and married his wife of 63 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Allen of the home; three daughters, Sandy Sanders of Roland, Sheryl Watkins of Van Buren and Shelly West of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Watkins, Hill Alexander, Bob Czarnikow, Robert Thornton, Vince Pursley and Buck Buchanan.
The family will visit with friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 8, 2019