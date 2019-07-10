|
James Adney
James Marvin Adney, 77, of Chester passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 24, 1941 in Winslow. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Devils Den State Park.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Lee Adney.
Survivors include his daughter, Sheila Robbins of Chester; sisters, Wanda Duggin of Winslow, Ellen Seratt of Chester, Margie Sisemore of Mountainburg, Cathy Romine of Mountainburg, Louise Duggin of Chester and Lois McCorkle of Arizona; brothers, Fred Henson of Fayetteville, Ernest "Boone" Henson of Winslow, Georgie Henson of Brentwood and Joseph Henson of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Rebecca Hamilton, Tabitha Stigall and Shyanna Robbins; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Coil Cemetery in Winslow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 11, 2019