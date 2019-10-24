Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Alma, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Burnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Burnett Obituary
James Burnett
James D. Burnett, 94, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired elementary school teacher and principal for Battiest Public School System in Oklahoma. He was a decorated World War II Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Clara (Allen) Burnett; a son, James A. (Jim) Burnett; a sister, Vivienne Burnett; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Burnett.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Imogene of the home; a son, Robert Burnett and wife Jan of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Daphane Burnett of Fayetteville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Alma. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now