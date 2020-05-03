|
James Davidson
James Ray Davidson, 89, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Ozark County, Mo., to Luther and Lena (DeBoard) Davidson. He was a distribution center manager for Solvay Animal Health, a member of Rena Road Church of Christ, and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart and was a former drill sergeant at Fort Dix, N.J.
He was preceded in death his parents; two brothers, Alfred and Rudy Davidson; and two sisters, Lucille PettyJohn and Margaret Carroll.
Survivors include his wife, Ina Davidson of the home; a son, Alan "Al" Davidson of Van Buren; a brother, Robert Charlie Davidson of Bakersfield, Mo.,; and two sisters, Shirley Belt of Caulfield, Mo., and Marilyn Barton of Peace Valley, Mo.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Gracelawn Cemetery with David Banks officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers-in-law and the congregation of Rena Road Church of Christ.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 4, 2020