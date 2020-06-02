James Delaney
James Delaney
James Delaney, 42, of Ozark died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Ozark.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Shaffer Funeral Home
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
