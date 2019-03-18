|
|
James Dyer
James Dyer, 77, of Rudy passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was a carpenter, mechanic, race car driver, worked in the oil fields and was the owner/operator of a casing company. James was a graduate of Hackett High School and loved to fish and hunt. He was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Fort Smith to the late Bill and Lucille (Gamble) Dyer.
He was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and a brother, Billy Ray Dyer.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Morrison Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Perkins Dyer of the home; daughters, Sherry Galyen of Alma and Rhonda Wooden of Fort Smith; sons, James Dyer and wife Sherry of Rudy and Richard Lyn Dyer of Rudy; sisters, Marie Tedder of Oregon and Sue Voss of Barling; brother, Walter Dyer and wife Mary of Rye Hill; grandchildren, L.T., Zach and Trey Galyen, Cody and Meagan Wooden, Amy Arnold, Jennifer Henley, Jessica Robinson, Wally Dyer, Ethan Dyer, Megan Collingsworth and Morgan Mongold; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Doyle Dyer, Don Andrews, William Dyer, Gary Don Perkins, Richard Hartfield and Mike Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers are Myron Maxwell, Jason Dunn, Logan Dyer, Devin Dyer, Darren VanMeter and Travis Poole.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 20, 2019