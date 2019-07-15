Home

James Faught


1933 - 2019
James Thomas Faught, 85, of Dean Springs passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith. He was retired from Van Buren High School, where he taught from 1963-89. He was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Jethro to the late Leonard and Elizabeth (Davis) Faught.
James was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Faught; two brothers, Jerry and Cletus Faught; and a sister, Peggy Richardson.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with the Rev. Don Cowan officiating. Burial will be at Bolton Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by two daughters, Jeri and husband Dana Dusha of Van Buren and Jenifer and husband Kevin Gentry of Little Rock; and four grandchildren, Braden Gentry, Victoria Gentry, Matthew Dusha and Lucas Dusha.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 16, 2019
