Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gilcrease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gilcrease

Send Flowers
James Gilcrease Obituary
James Gilcrease
James "J.B." Gilcrease, 90, of Van Buren died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel in Van Buren with burial with military honors at Gracelawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Anita Ricketts of Rudy and Kay Burns of Van Buren; a son, James Gilcrease of Van Buren; two sisters, Joye Stoneking and Jerri Stiller; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.