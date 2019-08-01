|
James Gilcrease
James "J.B." Gilcrease, 90, of Van Buren died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel in Van Buren with burial with military honors at Gracelawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Anita Ricketts of Rudy and Kay Burns of Van Buren; a son, James Gilcrease of Van Buren; two sisters, Joye Stoneking and Jerri Stiller; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 3, 2019