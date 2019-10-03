Home

Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Belt Cemetery
James Grace
James Harold Grace, 77, of Coal Hill died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Coal Hill.
Graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Belt Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by three daughters, Gail Sampley, Patty Jones and Mandy Thompson, all of Ozark; two sons, Buddy and Toby Grace, both of Coal Hill; two sisters, Darlene Moon of Oklahoma and Suzy Hubbard of Bentonville; three brothers, Argus Grace of Pea Ridge, Clarence Grace of Van Buren and Junior Grace; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
