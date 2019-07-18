Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
James Hayden Obituary
James Hayden
James Floyd Hayden, 88, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was a self-employed brick layer and a member of Church of Christ Rena Road in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucy Belle (Floyd) Hayden; his wife, Mary Reynolds Hayden; one sister; and two brothers.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by seven sons, James Hayden, Eddie Hayden, Frank Hayden and Richard Killion, all of Wichita, Kan., Kenneth Killion of Ohio, Lawrence "Ed" Killion of Fort Smith and Patrick Killion of Van Buren; two daughters, Kathy Bobbit of Harrisonville, Mo., and Ruby Stewart of Wichita, Kan.; two sister, Dean Bowman of Witchia and Mary Lee of Rudy; one brother, Richard Hayden of Rudy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Roger Hayden, Patrick Killion, Lawrence Killion and Randy Hayden.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 19, 2019
