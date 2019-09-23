Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
James McMurray

James McMurray Obituary
James McMurray
James A. McMurray, 90, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born July 7, 1929, in Crawford County to the late Hiram and Kate McMurray. Jimmy was an Army veteran and a retired Dixie Cup mechanic of 38 years. He was an avid Razorbacks fan who enjoyed watching his sons serve as Razorback student trainers when they were in college.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his sisters and brothers, Jack, Kathleen, Mary Jo, Bill, June, Edgar and John.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce; and his sons, Tommy, Toney and wife Karla and Teddy. He is also survived by his three grandsons, Stephen, Clayton and Jackson; his brothers-in-law, John Phillips and James Duty and wife Linda; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Macedonia Cemetery in Uniontown, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are J.E. Fears, Tony McDaniel, Rick McDaniel, Jack Campbell, Terry Phillips and Andy Duty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help other young people become trainers for the Arkansas Razorbacks may be made to the Dean Weber Endowed Scholarship c/o Jamie Banks — Senior Director of Development and External Relations, University of Arkansas, GRAD 213, Fayetteville, AR 72701.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
