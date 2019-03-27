|
James Moore
James Edward Moore, 90, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Alma. He was a retired construction worker, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of Liberty Fellowship Church, a Van Buren Senior Center board member since 2004, where he started attending in 1996, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Sue Lee and husband Bennie of Alma, Judy Shockley and husband Rick of Mulberry, Debbie Rush and husband Kirk of Van Buren and Sandy Moore of Barling; sons, Jimmy Moore and wife Betta of Alma and Steve Moore and wife Billie of Van Buren; stepdaughter, Judy Waisner and husband Bill of Crane, Mo.; sister, Iva Ruth Moore of Fort Smith; brother, Millard Lee Moore of Alma; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Barry Moore, Richard Wright, Adam Rush, Jeremy Rush, David Barnett and Craig Barnett.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 28, 2019