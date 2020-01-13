Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
James Moore Obituary
James Moore
James "Sonny" A. Moore, 85, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a maintenance foreman in the Engineering Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, a former constable for Washington County and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloyce (Hendricks) Moore; his parents, James and Mary Jane (Terrio) Moore; a sister; and two brothers.
He is survived by a daughter, Lynna Williams and husband Steve of Lowell; a stepson, Richard Edwards of Missouri; three sisters, Martha Grayson and husband Randy of Cedarville, Betty Wilson and husband Tom of Van Buren and Patsy Moore of Pearl River, La.; two brothers, J.L. and Paul Moore, both of Van Buren; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
