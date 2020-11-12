James Morland
James Buell Morland, 83, of Van Buren passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born Sept. 27, 1937, in Rudy to Clyde and Bessie (Pickern) Morland.
He was the former owner and operator of Arkansas Lamp Manufacturing and River City Powder Coating. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Cross Point Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda (Young) Morland; his parents; four brothers, Dewight, Huey, Freeman and Carney Morland; and a grandson, Chase Morland.
Survivors include a son, Damon Morland of Van Buren; two sisters, Sarah Ruiz and June Lott, both of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Kerra Thompson of Fort Smith and Derek Morland of Mulberry; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with interment at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Robert Coulson, David Whited, David Cowden, Daniel Johnson, Mike Walker and Tony Jester.
Honorary pallbearers are Ed Carr, the Rev. Michael Ebert and Bill Moore.
