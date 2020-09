Or Copy this URL to Share

James Osborne

James Hayden Osborne, 67, of Van Buren died Sept. 8, 2020, at a local hospital.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; a daughter, Shalin Shahan; two sons, Shannon and Jeff Osborne; a sister, Paula Ellis; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



