James Riley
James C. Riley, 70, of Lavaca died Friday, March 15, 2019. He was an Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 1322 and the .
Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, James of Wagoner, Oklahoma; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
