Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Riley

Obituary Flowers

James Riley Obituary
James Riley
James C. Riley, 70, of Lavaca died Friday, March 15, 2019. He was an Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 1322 and the .
Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, James of Wagoner, Oklahoma; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.