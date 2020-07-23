James Sides
James Justin Sides, 46, of Van Buren passed away July 23, 2020, at a local hospital. He was greatly loved by his family.
He is survived by his parents, Patti and Jim Gist of Van Buren; a sister, Mariah Fowler of Dallas; an aunt, Debbie Paul of Fort Smith; a cousin, Greg Glidewell of Roland; and a daughter, Alexis.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
