James Sides
1974 - 2020
James Sides
James Justin Sides, 46, of Van Buren passed away July 23, 2020, at a local hospital. He was greatly loved by his family.
He is survived by his parents, Patti and Jim Gist of Van Buren; a sister, Mariah Fowler of Dallas; an aunt, Debbie Paul of Fort Smith; a cousin, Greg Glidewell of Roland; and a daughter, Alexis.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
