James Smith
James "Rough" Smith, 81, of Mountainburg passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home. He was a retired truck driver for ACME Brick. Rough was born Nov. 23, 1937, in Mountainburg to the late Frank and Velma (Brammer) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Glenda; a sister, Kathleen O'Kelley; and two brothers, Dink and Bobby Smith.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two daughters, Raquel Harvey and husband Robert of the Sunset community and Dana Coleman and husband Matt of Ozark; a son, Scott Smith and wife Lisa of Alma; three brothers, Ronald "Goosey" Smith and Randall Smith, both of Mountainburg, and Clois Smith of Fort Smith; a sister, Linda Downs of Spiro; four grandchildren, Jake Smith, Casey Smith, Abree Coleman and Hadley Coleman; four great-grandchildren; and his good friend, Judy Cooper.
Pallbearers will be Jake Smith, Carlton Smith, Levi Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Robert Harvey and Matt Coleman.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel, 917 US-64 East, Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 5, 2019