Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stephens Obituary
James Stephens
James Earnest Stephens, 90, of Kibler passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. He was a field maintenance technician for the Federal Aviation Agency in Fort Smith and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Young Stephens; a grandson, Scott Hunter; and a great-grandson, John Griffin Jordan.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Gail Hunter of Alma; a son, James Ronnie Stephens of Alma; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -