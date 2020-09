Or Copy this URL to Share

James Vaught

James Burton Vaught, 71, of Mountainburg died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service with military honors was held Friday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at Vaught Cemetery.

He is survived by two sisters, Janet Rogers and Sandra Young; and a brother, David Vaught.



