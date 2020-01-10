Home

James Young Obituary
James Young
David Young, 64, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Sebastian County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Jenella (Wilson) Young.
He is survived by two sons, Aaron Young and David Young; a brother, Dwayne Young; a sister, Brenda Tolbert; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Newberry Cemetery in Van Buren with the Rev. Blackburn officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
