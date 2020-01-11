Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Newberry Cemetery
Alma, AR
James Young Obituary
James Young
James David Young, 64, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Sebastian County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Jenella (Wilson) Young.
He is survived by two sons, Aaron Young and David Young; a brother, Dwayne Young; a sister, Brenda Tolbert; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Newberry Cemetery in Alma with the Rev. Phil Blackburn officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home of Van Buren, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
