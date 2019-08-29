|
|
|
Jane Walker
Jane Walker, 88, of Van Buren died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by five daughters, Janie, Karen and Heather Walker, Valerie Anthony and Jenny Stem; two sons, David and Robbie Walker; a sister, Kay Barnes; a brother, Duchesne Clark; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 31, 2019