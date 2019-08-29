Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Walker

Send Flowers
Jane Walker Obituary
Jane Walker
Jane Walker, 88, of Van Buren died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by five daughters, Janie, Karen and Heather Walker, Valerie Anthony and Jenny Stem; two sons, David and Robbie Walker; a sister, Kay Barnes; a brother, Duchesne Clark; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.