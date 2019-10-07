|
|
Janet Weaver
Janet Weaver, 71, of Alma passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her home. She was a former employee of Hampton Inn in Fort Smith and a homemaker. She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Danville, Ky., to the late John Welty and Reable Scott.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Scott; and her stepfather, Thomas Scott.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Weaver of the home; two daughters, Tina (Tim) Spaulding of Centerville, Ind., and Lanie (Tim) Watts of Siloam Springs; a son, Dennis (Julie) Mark Jr. of North Little Rock; a brother, Gary Scott of Alma; her stepmother, Rose Welty; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Gill Cemetery Arbor, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 8, 2019