Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Salem Cemetery
Cedarville, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Prater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Prater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Prater Obituary
Janice Prater
Janice Prater, 85 of Cedarville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. She was a farmer, a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren and Crawford County Horsemen's Association in the 1960s and '70s. She was on the Crawford County Fair Board, Cedarville Community Association and the PTA and was Cedarville's 4-H Club leader. She was the hospitality hostess for the Arkansas State House of Representatives and still had time to help as an aide at Head Start and assist with postal delivery to Evansville from Van Buren. She was also instrumental in creating Cedarville's first public library in 1963, where she was on the library board.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Joe and Rosa Inez (Bryson) Hoggins; her stepfather, Jack Horner; and a brother, Billy Hoggins.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Prater of the home; a son, Bill Prater; two daughters, Glenanna O'Mara and husband Mike and Shanna Prater Davis, both of Cedarville; a sister, Jackie Gregory of Mesquite, Texas; a brother, James Horner of Tennessee; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Salem Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Prater, Josh Prater, David O'Mara, Nathan Davis, Clay Hickey, Bill Prater, Mike O'Mara and Jeff Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Prater, Glen Prater, Tracy Prater, David Burkhart, Dick Hartley, the Robinson family, the Bonewell family, the Marshall family and her Pleasant Valley Church family.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -