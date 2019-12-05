|
Janice Prater
Janice Prater, 85 of Cedarville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. She was a farmer, a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren and Crawford County Horsemen's Association in the 1960s and '70s. She was on the Crawford County Fair Board, Cedarville Community Association and the PTA and was Cedarville's 4-H Club leader. She was the hospitality hostess for the Arkansas State House of Representatives and still had time to help as an aide at Head Start and assist with postal delivery to Evansville from Van Buren. She was also instrumental in creating Cedarville's first public library in 1963, where she was on the library board.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Joe and Rosa Inez (Bryson) Hoggins; her stepfather, Jack Horner; and a brother, Billy Hoggins.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Prater of the home; a son, Bill Prater; two daughters, Glenanna O'Mara and husband Mike and Shanna Prater Davis, both of Cedarville; a sister, Jackie Gregory of Mesquite, Texas; a brother, James Horner of Tennessee; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Salem Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Prater, Josh Prater, David O'Mara, Nathan Davis, Clay Hickey, Bill Prater, Mike O'Mara and Jeff Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Prater, Glen Prater, Tracy Prater, David Burkhart, Dick Hartley, the Robinson family, the Bonewell family, the Marshall family and her Pleasant Valley Church family.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 6, 2019