Jay Peer
Jay W. Peer, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. He was a stocker at Walmart in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Peer and Shirley (Wiley) Bostic.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy of the home; two daughters, Brittney Jones and husband Rickey of Greenwood and Cassie Peer of Fort Smith; two sons, Derek Peer and Jason Peer and wife Nicole, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Joe Peer and companion Heather of Fort Smith and Jere Peer of Norman, Okla.; two granddaughters, Destini and husband Logan and Arya; a grandson, Skyler; and great-granddaughter, Margaux.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Ocker Memorial Chapel, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
