Jeff Gonzagowski Sr.

Jeff Gonzagowski Sr., 62, of Fort Smith died Nov. 5, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff and Steven Gonzagowski; his stepmother, Flo Gonzagowski; four sisters, Laurie Coplien, Chris Gonzagowski, Linda Thomas and Melissa Deke; three brothers, Mark, Sam and Richard Gonzagowski; and five grandchildren.



