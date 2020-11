Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeff's life story with friends and family

Share Jeff's life story with friends and family

Jeff Lewis

Jeffrey Scott Lewis, 47, of Barling died Oct. 23, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at New Cemetery in Mulberry. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Lewis; a sister, Tammy Pate; and a brother, Roy Lewis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store