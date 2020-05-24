Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Jeffrey Howard Obituary
Jeffrey Howard
Jeffrey Howard, 67, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. He was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Shibley Baptist Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Swaim) Howard; two brothers, John III and Joseph Howard; a sister, Janice Padgatt; and a nephew, Joseph Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Howard of the home; two sons, Johnathan Howard and Jason Lincks, both of Van Buren; three sisters, Judith Adams of Lancaster, Ky., and Jeanette Alexander and Jennifer Howard, both of Somerset, Ky.; a brother, Jerry Howard of Somerset; nine grandchildren, Paige and husband Josh and Logan Howard of Rogers, Bella and Gracie Howard of Van Buren and Terra, Damion, Xaine and Andrew Kaylor of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 27 at Shibley Baptist Church with private family burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 25, 2020
