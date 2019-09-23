Home

Jerry W. Coleman, 80, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired cattleman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tona Baxter Coleman; and his parents, Willie and Edna (Mayo) Coleman.
He is survived a son, Jeremy Coleman of Van Buren; a daughter, Karen Allison of Fort Smith; a sister, Lynn Hays and husband Wally; a brother, Bill Coleman and wife Kathy; five grandchildren, Tanner Coleman of the home and Jason, Ransom, Jasmin and Hannah; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Bailey, Mike Tubbs, David Bray, Steve Winters, Kirk Stites and Josh Adams.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Ethridge, Ricky Hamilton, Whit Salsbury and Spence Flowers.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
