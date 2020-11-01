1/1
Jerry Hawkins
Jerry Hawkins
Jerry Dan Hawkins, 80, of Alma passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in his home.
He was a microwave engineer for KSFM in Fort Smith. He was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church-Van Buren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emmetta (Pixley) Hawkins; daughter, Deletta Stem; parents, George and Verda (Brown) Hawkins; and brother, Lonnie Hawkins.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by daughters, Loretta Sinclair and husband Mike, Gayla Blizzard and husband Russell, all of Van Buren; son, Larry Stem and wife Karen of Van Buren; sister, Rita Roth and husband John of League City, Texas; brother, Mick Hawkins of Natural Dam; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
