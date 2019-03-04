|
|
Jerry Roberson
Jerry E. Roberson, 83, passed away March 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1935, in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Roberson.
Jerry is survived by two sons, Danny Roberson and wife Paula of Spring, Texas, and Rick Roberson and wife Eva of Van Buren; six grandchildren, Bradley Moyers, Brittney Tierrafria, Frank Roberson, Summer Mulloy, Vanessa Campbell and Luke Roberson; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Betty Roberson of Van Buren.
Jerry was a glass cutter at Harding Glass and the retired owner of Mr. Fix-it handyman service. He loved working in his yard and won several orchid awards in Fort Smith. Jerry and his late wife Virginia were active at the Baker Senior Citizens Center.
Graveside service will be at noon Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with visitation starting at 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baker Senior Center, 3600 N. Albert Pike, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019