Jerry Russell

Jerry Lee Russell, 77, of Van Buren died Aug. 21, 2020.

He is survived by two children, Kerry Russell and Katrina Abshere; three sisters, Karen Horn, Judy Cook and Kathy Williams; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Obituary submitted by Ocker Funeral Home.



