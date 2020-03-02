|
Jerry Walls
Jerry Wayne Walls, 66, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 30, 1953, in Somerville, Tenn. He had worked at Allen Canning Co. and for the Fort Smith School District.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Walls.
He is survived by his wife, Jewell Walls of the home; a daughter, Teresa Stansbury and husband Dale of Fort Smith; two sons, Tommy Walls and wife Debbie of Alma and Chris Walls and wife Mary of Fort Smith; a stepson, Tommy Robinson of Van Buren; his mother, Fannie Walls of Alma; four sisters, Dorothy Carter and husband Jerry of Alma, Ann Watkins and husband Don of Alma, Susie Mitchell and husband David of Neosho, Mo., and Mary Delaney and husband Anthony of Mandan, N.D.; three brothers, Bobby Walls and wife Debbie of Alma, David Walls and wife Karen of Van Buren and Ronald Walls of Alma; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 3, 2020