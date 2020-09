Or Copy this URL to Share

Jess Jones

Jess E. Jones, 28, of Van Buren died Sept. 3, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy; three children, Jesse, Malakai and Azurie Jones; his parents, May and Tom Jones; a sister, Samantha Jones; and two brothers, Keith Graves and Joshua Jones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store