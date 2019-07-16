Home

Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Jessica Adams

Jessica Adams Obituary
Jessica Adams
Jessica Leigh Adams, 37, of Ozark died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Ozark.
Memorial service was held Monday, July 15, 2019. Arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Autumn Hoover of Van Buren; two sons, Dalton Hoover of Ozark and Ethan Hoover of Van Buren; her father, Larry Reeves of Ozark; a sister, Kari Palmer of Rudy; and a brother, Robert Reeves of Fort Smith.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from July 17 to July 20, 2019
