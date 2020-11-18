1/1
Jewel Scheurer
Jewel Dean Scheurer, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Scheurer; her parents, Estan and Thelma (Grantham) Duncan; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela Goldman of Fort Smith; two sons, Luther Belcher Jr. of Van Buren and John Belcher Sr. of Roland; a sister, Marilyn Atkins of Fort smith; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be John Belcher Sr., Luther Belcher Jr., Tommy Burks, Randy Goldman Jr., John Belcher Jr. and Tyler Kirkpatrick.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
