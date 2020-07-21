Jim Hyde
Jim Hyde, 89, of Siloam Springs passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. He was a retired mechanic for Breeden Dodge and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie D. Hyde; a daughter, Becky Brown; a son, Donnie Jones; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by three daughters, Sylvia Denise Runions and husband Jason of Centerton, Mary Jones of Van Buren and Barbie Adcock and husband David of Muskogee, Okla.; four sons, Jimmy Don Hyde and wife Brittany of Siloam Springs, Ronnie Jones and wife Polly of Great Falls, Mont., David Jones of Cove City and Mike Jones and wife Regina of Natural Dam; an numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Brendon Hyde, Daniel Frazier, Michael Fortin and Matt Keeler.
Honorary pallbearers are Addison Rochier and Isabella Hernandez.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.