|
|
Jimmy Barnes
Jimmy Barnes, 82, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born June 4, 1937, in Crawford County to the late John and Isabell Barnes. He retired from Whirlpool, served in the U.S. Army, was an avid fisherman and a member of First Assembly of God in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey L. Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda of the home; a son, Shawn Barnes and wife Kim of Heber Springs; three grandchildren, Maria, Jake and Bryson Barnes; a son-in-law, Randy Smith of Kibler; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Van Buren with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Robert Burris, Randy Friddle, Paul Brockhaus, Steve Moses, Travis Woodruff and Josh Workman.
Honorary pallbearers are William Lee Barnes, Butch Barnes and the men of Van Buren First Assembly of God.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 1014 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 22, 2019