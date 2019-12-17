|
Jimmy Duane Rogers, Sr.
Jimmy Duane Rogers, Sr., 82, of Mulberry, AR passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in a local nursing home. He was retired U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of Fine Springs Masonic Lodge #439, Eastern Star and Church of Christ.
Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Rogers, Jr. of Russellville, AR and Sammy Rogers of Rudy, AR; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019