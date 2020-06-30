Jimmy Robinson
Jimmy Robinson
Jimmy Robinson, 41, of Van Buren died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Crystle; two daughters, Hailee Moore and Emma Robinson; a son, Colton Robinson; his mother, Donna Robinson; a sister, Dana Robins; a brother, Joe Robinson; his grandmother, Jewell Walls; and two grandchildren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
