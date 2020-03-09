|
Jo Ann Howard-Hayes
Jo Ann Howard-Hayes, 67, of Ozark died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Springdale.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, De De Price of Ozark; two sons, Blake Brashears of Aiken, S.C., and Peck Hayes of Ozark; two sisters, Ginger Armstrong of Ozark and Beverly Singletary of Fort Smith; a brother, Farris Howard Jr. of Ozark; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020